Apple, Google at China internet fest shows lure of market

HONG KONG — The high-profile attendance of the leaders of Apple and Google at a Chinese conference promoting Beijing's vision of a censored internet highlights the dilemma for Western tech companies trying to expand in an increasingly lucrative but restricted market.

The weekend event in Wuzhen, a historic canal town outside Shanghai, marked the first time chiefs of two of the world's biggest tech companies have attended the annual state-run World Internet Conference.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told the gathering his company was proud to work with Chinese partners to build a "common future in cyberspace."