Bangladesh, Cambodia leaders meet on Rohingya, other issues

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met with her Cambodian counterpart, Hun Sen, on Monday during an official visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Several agreements on trade, economic and technical co-operation were signed by officials and witnessed by the two leaders after their bilateral meeting.

Hasina said that she and Hun Sen discussed the Rohingya refugee crisis, which "threatens peace and stability of our region," and that she asked for the Cambodian leader's "support for a durable solution to the crisis."

More than 620,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since security forces in neighbouring Myanmar launched a violent crackdown against them on Aug. 25, turning it into Asia's worst refugee crisis in decades.