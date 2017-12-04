Bangladesh, Cambodia leaders meet on Rohingya, other issues
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met with her Cambodian counterpart, Hun Sen, on Monday during an official visit to the Southeast Asian country.
Several agreements on trade, economic and technical
Hasina said that she and Hun Sen discussed the Rohingya refugee crisis, which "threatens peace and stability of our region," and that she asked for the Cambodian leader's "support for a durable solution to the crisis."
More than 620,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since security forces in
Hasina is scheduled to head back to Dhaka on Tuesday.