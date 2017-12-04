California lawmaker faces inquiry over sex misconduct claim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Assembly plans to investigate a sexual misconduct allegation against Los Angeles Assemblyman Matt Dababneh, who has denied any inappropriate
The Assembly will hire an outside law firm to investigate the claim by Sacramento lobbyist Pamela Lopez. She sent a letter to lawmakers Monday claiming the three-term Democrat followed her into a bathroom during a 2016 party in Las Vegas, blocked the doorway and began masturbating.
In a written statement, Dababneh denied the incident and said Lopez apparently is coming forward "for her own self-promotion." He said he looks forward to clearing his name.
Two other Democrats in the Legislature have been publicly accused of sexual