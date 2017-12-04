California lawmaker faces inquiry over sex misconduct claim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Assembly plans to investigate a sexual misconduct allegation against Los Angeles Assemblyman Matt Dababneh, who has denied any inappropriate behaviour .

The Assembly will hire an outside law firm to investigate the claim by Sacramento lobbyist Pamela Lopez. She sent a letter to lawmakers Monday claiming the three-term Democrat followed her into a bathroom during a 2016 party in Las Vegas, blocked the doorway and began masturbating.

In a written statement, Dababneh denied the incident and said Lopez apparently is coming forward "for her own self-promotion." He said he looks forward to clearing his name.