Couple booked in the death of Kansas boy encased in concrete

WICHITA, Kan. — Police say two people are being held in the death of a Kansas boy discovered earlier this year encased in concrete.

The remains of 3-year-old Evan C. Brewer were discovered on Sept. 2 inside a Wichita house where his mother once lived.

Wichita police released a statement Monday saying the boy's mother, Miranda Miller, and her boyfriend, Stephen Bodine, are being held on suspicion of felony murder and child abuse. They're expected to make court appearances this week.

Miller was already in jail charged with aggravated interference with parental custody. Bodine also was in jail charged with aggravated assault.

The landlord cleaning out the home alerted police after finding a suspicious concrete structure emitting an odour .