Documents: UK lawmakers flout explicit password-sharing ban
LONDON — Documents obtained by The Associated Press show that British lawmakers are flouting explicit instructions not to share their passwords.
The revelation raises questions about the security of Britain's parliamentary network only months after a well-publicized email break-in and 18 months after the American presidential election was roiled by the leak of emails stolen from the U.S. Democrats.
Conservative Member of Parliament Nadine Dorries first drew attention to the practice on Saturday when she said in a message posted to Twitter that her staff and even interns had access to her login details. Dorries defended herself on Twitter, suggesting that the practice was common and that colleagues had no choice but to outsource email management to employees.
But briefings obtained by the AP show lawmakers are explicitly warned not to do so.
