Former Egyptian PM to 'further study' presidential run

CAIRO — A former Egyptian prime minister who had declared his intention to run for president next year says he needs to "further study" his plans before he makes a final decision.

Ahmed Shafiq, the last prime minister to serve under ousted ruler Hosni Mubarak, ended more than five years of exile in the United Arab Emirates when he flew home Saturday.

He was escorted out of Cairo airport by security personnel and was not heard of for 24 hours until he broke his silence late Sunday, speaking in a telephone interview to a political talk show host on the private TV network Dream.