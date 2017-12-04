News / World

Former Egyptian PM to 'further study' presidential run

FILE - In this May 26, 2012 file photo, Egyptian presidential candidate Ahmed Shafiq speaks during a press conference at his office in Cairo, Egypt. There has been no word on the whereabouts of Shafiq, an Egyptian presidential hopeful who flew home from the United Arab Emirates almost 24 hours ago. Shafiq, a career air force officer who served as the last prime minister under ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak, flew to Cairo from the Emirates on Saturday, ending nearly five years of exile in the Gulf Arab nation. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File)

CAIRO — A former Egyptian prime minister who had declared his intention to run for president next year says he needs to "further study" his plans before he makes a final decision.

Ahmed Shafiq, the last prime minister to serve under ousted ruler Hosni Mubarak, ended more than five years of exile in the United Arab Emirates when he flew home Saturday.

He was escorted out of Cairo airport by security personnel and was not heard of for 24 hours until he broke his silence late Sunday, speaking in a telephone interview to a political talk show host on the private TV network Dream.

"I believe it is required that I further study and examine the matter," he said in reply to a question about his presidential candidacy.

