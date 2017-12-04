Greek police seize 136 kilos of cocaine from smuggling ring
ATHENS, Greece — Greek police say they have arrested a Serbo-Croatian man suspected of being involved in an international smuggling ring importing drugs from Latin America to Europe, after seizing 136 kilograms (300 pounds) of cocaine from the Athens apartment he was living in.
Police said Monday the 33-year-old man, who wasn't named, was arrested Saturday and charged with felony drug
The drugs were seized during a raid on a luxury apartment in the southern seaside suburbs of Athens.
