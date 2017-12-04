Israeli authorities arrest 2 suspects in killing of soldier

JERUSALEM — Israel's internal security service says it has arrested two residents of southern Israel suspected of stabbing to death an Israeli soldier for nationalistic reasons.

The Shin Bet would not identify them Monday, but Israeli media reported they were likely Arab Bedouins from the southern Negev desert.

Ron Yitzhak Kokia, a 20-year-old soldier, was stabbed to death late Thursday in the southern city of Arad and his weapon was stolen. His assailants fled the scene.