Kansas headed toward debating tax increase again for schools

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas legislators are headed toward considering their second big tax increase within a year because of a state Supreme Court order to increase spending on public schools.

Lawmakers formally kicked off their work Monday on a response to the court's order in October that the state's aid to public schools is inadequate under the state constitution.

The justice's ruling came despite a new law that phased in a $293 million increase over two years, to raise it to $4.3 billion annually.

A joint committee appointed by legislative leaders had its first meeting Monday, and it reviewed projections from legislative researchers that the state could face projected budget shortfalls after July 2019.