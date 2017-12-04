Lawyer: Police officer to plead guilty in task force scandal

BALTIMORE — The lawyer for a fifth Baltimore police officer accused in a gun task force conspiracy says his client will plead guilty in the case.

Gary Proctor tells The Baltimore Sun that his client, Sgt. Thomas Allers, will enter a guilty plea on Wednesday in federal court in Baltimore. Court records show the 49-year-old Allers is scheduled for a rearraignment hearing at which a defendant typically changes his plea. Allers is charged with racketeering conspiracy and robbery.

Allers is the former head of the Gun Trace Task Force. Eight members of that unit have been indicted on charges that include robbery, extortion, and selling drugs seized during police operations.