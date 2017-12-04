Living in a van, saving on rent, before law school
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A man who's been accepted to one of the country's most prestigious law schools is living in a van in Virginia to save money on rent.
The Daily Progress in Charlottesville reported Sunday that Jeremy Kemp said he's been accepted into the University of Virginia's law school. He's also applying to Yale and the University of Pennsylvania.
Kemp got his undergraduate degree from UVA in May. He's taking a year off before law school in 2018 and plans to hike the Pacific Coast Trail.
In the meantime, he's living in a $5,000 cargo van he bought to save on rent. Kemp said the rental market in the area "doesn't make that much sense."
According to Apartment List, the median cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Charlottesville is $930 per month.
