Long-running school voucher fight in Colorado could end

DENVER — The election of an anti-voucher slate of school board candidates in a Colorado district could end a long-running battle over whether it could use taxpayer money to help students attend secular or religious schools.

Douglas County's school board was to vote late Monday on whether to end its voucher program as well as litigation in a case that reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

The case involves a 2011 attempt by a conservative board to let students attend a school of their choice using taxpayer-funded vouchers. The program since has been tied up in litigation.