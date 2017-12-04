Malta announces 8 arrests in journalist's murder

VALLETTA, Malta — Eight suspects have been arrested in the Oct. 16 murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta's prime minister announced Monday.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said that the suspects, all Maltese citizens, were arrested Monday morning, given a "reasonable suspicion" of their involvement in Caruana Galizia's slaying in a car bomb.

The arrests, made in an operation co-ordinated among the Police Corps, the Armed Forces of Malta and the Security Services, were the first break in the murder that has drawn widespread outrage and condemnation.

Investigators have 48 hours to question the suspects to decide whether to seek charges, in accordance with Maltese law. Muscat provided no other concrete information about the arrests or suspects, citing concerns that anything he says could derail any prosecution.

Caruana Galizia, whose reporting focused heavily on corruption on the EU island nation, was killed when a bomb destroyed her car as she was driving near her home.

Europol, the European Union's police agency, sent a team of organized crime experts to help Maltese police investigate the assassination, joining the FBI and Dutch forensic experts.

Just before her death, Caruana Galizia, 53, had posted on her closely followed blog, Running Commentary, that there were "crooks everywhere" in Malta. The island nation has a reputation as a tax haven in the European Union and has attracted companies and money from outside Europe.