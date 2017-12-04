Man faces hearing in death of North Carolina 3-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The man accused of withholding information from North Carolina law enforcement about a missing girl's death is scheduled to be in court.

Thirty-two-year-old Adolphus Earl Kimrey is scheduled to be in court in Jacksonville on Monday for his first appearance hearing.

Kimrey is charged with disposing of a body that died from unnatural causes and obstruction of justice. He faces several other charges for a home break-in and burglary.

Investigators say Kimrey is the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, the mother of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. She was reported missing Nov. 27. Her body was found in a creek Saturday.