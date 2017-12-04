Muslim states warn US against moving embassy to Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — An umbrella organization of Muslim countries says President Donald Trump's possible recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital would constitute "naked aggression" against the Arab and Muslim world, while the ruling Palestinian party has called for mass protests against such a move by Washington.

The Organization for Islamic Cooperation issued a statement Monday saying its 57 member states should sever ties with any state that transfers its embassy to Jerusalem or recognizes Israel's annexation of east Jerusalem.

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, but the international community doesn't recognize its sovereignty over it. Palestinians claim it as the capital of their hoped-for state.