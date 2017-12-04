NATO chief unfazed by Tillerson future rumours

BRUSSELS — NATO's chief says he's looking forward to talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and that the military alliance is too focused on security issues to be distracted by rumours about Tillerson's future.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that the alliance "and NATO ministers are able to focus on the core tasks of the job we have to do despite any speculation and rumours ."

Stoltenberg praised Tillerson's "strong personal commitment to the trans-Atlantic bond and to NATO."

President Donald Trump denied Friday that he wants to oust Tillerson, calling reports to that effect "fake news."