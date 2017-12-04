Police chief calls on FBI to release video of fatal shooting

FAIRFAX, Va. — A northern Virginia police chief is calling on the FBI to release in-car video that he says shows the fatal shooting of a motorist after a chase involving U.S. Park Police.

Twenty-five-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean died last month after he was shot by Park Police. Authorities say Ghaisar fled after being involved in a crash on the George Washington Parkway. The FBI is now investigating the shooting.

Fairfax County police Chief Edwin Roessler said at a news conference Monday that his officers, who provided backup in the pursuit, obtained in-car video showing the shooting.

Roessler said he wants the FBI to release the video before it finishes its investigation, which could take months.