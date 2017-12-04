Police: Man stole Holocaust memorial, gave it to friend
A
A
Share via Email
MILTON, Mass. — Police say a Massachusetts man stole a memorial to children killed in the Holocaust and gave it to a friend as a gift.
Milton police say the sculpture depicting a child's hands inside two Stars of David was recovered last month. It had been missing from the Milton Cemetery for more than a year.
Sculptor Fred Manasse created the piece to
Police are seeking criminal charges against a 19-year-old suspect. His name has not been released.
Investigators say there's no evidence the theft was motivated by anti-Semitism.
