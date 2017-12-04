Pope donates to help feed South Sudan's hungry

JUBA, South Sudan — The leaders of South Sudan's Roman Catholic Church are calling on the pope to visit this war-torn nation.

"We know his heart is in South Sudan," Samuel Abe, secretary general for the archdiocese of Juba told the Associated Press on Monday. "My wish is if he comes he can be a voice for the voiceless."

Pope Francis had planned to visit to this country in October, but cancelled citing security concerns caused by the country's civil war.