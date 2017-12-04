Russian parliament to bar US media named foreign agents

MOSCOW — Russian lawmakers have drafted new regulations that would bar U.S. media named foreign agents from accessing the parliament's lower house in retaliation for the withdrawal of a Russian state-funded television station's credentials in the U.S.

The State Duma's procedural committee proposed Monday that the house vote on the measure Wednesday.

Foreign correspondents in Russia can currently access the parliament and some government agencies using press credentials issued by the Foreign Ministry.

A committee governing Capitol Hill access for broadcast journalists has withdrawn credentials for Russia's state-funded RT television after it complied with a U.S. demand that it register as a foreign agent.