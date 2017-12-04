Sleeping driver crashes into home near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman who says she fell asleep while driving crashed into a Florida home.

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Kim Montes says 60-year-old Ana Perez was cited for careless driving on Monday morning.

She told troopers that she fell asleep while driving her 2009 Infiniti. She went off the road and hit a mailbox before crashing into the garage of a home near Orlando.

No one inside the house injured. Montes said the driver was not injured but her passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.