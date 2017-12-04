News / World

Supreme Court taking up sports betting case

In this Nov. 30, 2017, photo, betting slips are seen on a table at the Monmouth Park racetrack in West Long Branch, N.J. With banks of TVs tuned to all-sports stations and a spacious bar, the lounge a the racetrack is a sports gamblers‚Äô paradise-in-waiting. All that‚Äôs standing in its way: A 25-year-old federal law that bars betting on sports in most states. The high court is weighing On Dec. 4, whether a federal law that prevents states from authorizing sports betting is constitutional. If the Supreme Court strikes down the law, giving sports betting the go-ahead, dozens of states could quickly make sports betting legal. . (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is taking up a case that could make sports betting widely available.

The case the justices are hearing Monday is a result of New Jersey's yearslong effort to bring betting on sports to its casinos and racetracks. New Jersey is challenging a federal law that bars states from authorizing sports gambling. If the Supreme Court strikes down the law, giving sports betting the go-ahead, dozens of states could quickly move to offer it.

The case pits New Jersey and other states against all four major U.S. professional sports leagues and the federal government. The stakes are high. The American Gaming Association estimates that Americans illegally wager about $150 billion on sports each year.

