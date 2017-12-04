Teen in custody after shooting mars Detroit holiday event

DETROIT — The police chief says a curfew might be considered for a popular Detroit holiday event after four young people were shot outside an art museum.

A 16-year-old boy was in custody Monday, two days after the shooting at an event called Noel Night. Police Chief James Craig says the shooting was related to an argument about high school football.

The victims range in age from 14 to 19. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Noel Night has been held near downtown Detroit for 45 years. There were free performances by singers, dancers and musicians at the Detroit Institute of Arts, Wayne State University and other venues.