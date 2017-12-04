Texas officer shot and killed while serving warrant
A
A
Share via Email
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A Texas police officer has died after being shot multiple times by a suspect while serving a warrant.
A San Marcos city official said the officer, who has not been named, died Monday afternoon following the altercation in San Marcos, about 30 miles (48
According to the release, the officer was serving the warrant with other officers and was wearing a protective vest. He died from his injuries about 3:50 p.m. after being transported to the Central Texas Medical Center.