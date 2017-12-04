The Latest: Blizzard warning issued in Upper Midwest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Latest on winter-like weather moving into the Upper Midwest (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

State transportation officials temporarily closed westbound Interstate 90 in western South Dakota because of some crashes involving semis as winter weather bears down on the region.

A no travel advisory was issued by the Department of Transportation as a storm with snow and strong winds moves east. A blizzard warning was in effect for the northeastern part of the state. Officials say semi drivers with their tall trucks are especially vulnerable in high winds.

Motorists are being asked to postpone travel plans until the storm passes and the winds decrease later tonight. The conditions caused schools in the region to cancel or delay classes Monday.

The University of North Dakota was the latest school to announce it was closing at 12:30 p.m.

___

6:54 a.m.

Mild temperatures will give way to colder conditions in South Dakota with some schools getting ahead of the storm and cancelling classes.

Rain will turn to snow later Monday and cause some dangerous travel conditions, especially in central and northeast South Dakota. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for Aberdeen, Britton and Watertown. Elsewhere a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory was in effect for later Monday.