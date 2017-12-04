The Latest: Ex Kentucky speaker says lawsuit is 'not true'

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Latest on sexual harassment allegations in the Kentucky House of Representatives (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Kentucky's former Republican House speaker says a lawsuit claiming he used money from political donors to pay a sexual harassment settlement is absolutely not true.

Jeff Hoover resigned his leadership position last month after acknowledging he settled a sexual harassment lawsuit with a woman in his office. He denied harassment, but said he sent inappropriate but consensual text messages.

On Monday, House GOP Communications Director Daisy Olivo filed a lawsuit saying Hoover had a sexual relationship with the woman and used money from prominent political donors to keep her quiet.

Hoover said later Monday that he has never engaged in sexual contact of any kind with a staff member during his 21 years in the legislature. He said calls for him to resign from the legislature are premature without knowing all of the facts.

___

11:45 a.m.

The spokeswoman for Kentucky House Republicans says the former GOP speaker had a sexual relationship with a woman in his office and used money from political donors to help pay her a secret settlement outside of court.

Daisy Olivo filed a lawsuit Monday saying she was retaliated against for reporting official misconduct.

Former Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover resigned his leadership post last month after acknowledging the settlement. He acknowledged sending inappropriate but consensual text messages, but denied having a sexual relationship with the woman.

He didn't immediately return messages for comment Monday.