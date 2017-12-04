The Latest: Senate votes to launch investigation

BOSTON — The Latest on sexual misconduct allegations surrounding state Senate President Stan Rosenberg's husband. (all times local):

9:25 p.m.

The Massachusetts Senate has voted to have the Senate Ethics Committee investigate sexual misconduct allegations surrounding the husband of former Senate President Stan Rosenberg.

The Senate Monday night also voted to authorize the committee to hire a special investigator to conduct the probe.

The Senate elected Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harriette Chandler to serve as acting Senate president during the investigation.

Rosenberg announced earlier Monday he would take a leave of absence from his responsibilities as Senate president. He has not been accused of wrongdoing.

The Boston Globe reported last week several men had accused the Amherst Democrat's husband, Bryon Hefner, of sexual assault or harassment.

The investigation will focus on whether Rosenberg knew about Hefner's alleged behaviour , or if Hefner had any clout when it came to matters before the chamber.

___

8:05 p.m.

Massachusetts Senate Majority Leader Harriette Chandler has been elected acting Senate president during an upcoming investigation into sexual misconduct allegations surrounding the husband of fellow Sen. Stan Rosenberg.

The announcement came late Monday after a nearly eight-hour Democratic caucus held behind closed doors at the Statehouse.

Rosenberg announced earlier Monday he would take a leave of absence from his responsibilities as Senate president during the investigation. He has not been accused of wrongdoing.

The Boston Globe reported last week several men had accused the Amherst Democrat's husband, Bryon Hefner, of sexual assault or harassment.

Rosenberg says Hefner is seeking professional help.

The Senate is expected to appoint an independent investigator whose focus likely would be on whether Rosenberg knew about Hefner's behaviour or if Hefner had any clout when it came to matters before the Senate.

___

7:30 p.m.

___

3:45 p.m.

Two of the state's top law enforcement officials say they're prepared to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against the husband of Democratic Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg.

Attorney General Maura Healey and Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley, both Democrats, are asking anyone with information about the allegations to contact either of their offices.

The two said in a written statement Monday that they are committed to providing every survivor of sexual assault with what they called "a safe, respectful, victim- centred environment."

Earlier Monday, Rosenberg, a Democrat, agreed to step aside as leader of the chamber during an investigation into the allegations surrounding his husband, Bryon Hefner.

Several men told The Boston Globe that Hefner sexually assaulted or harassed them.

___

11:40 a.m.

A spokesman says Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg has agreed to step aside as leader of the chamber during an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations surrounding his husband, Bryon Hefner.

Rosenberg had previously planned to remain on as Senate President but recuse himself from all matters related to the investigation. But on Monday he informed colleagues just prior to a Democratic caucus that he would not serve as president during the probe, though he will remain in the Senate.

The Senate is likely to vote Monday to authorize the appointment of an independent investigator whose focus likely would be on whether Rosenberg knew about Bryon Hefner's alleged behaviour , or if Hefner had any clout when it came to Senate matters.

Rosenberg has not been accused of wrongdoing.

____

9:15 a.m.

The Massachusetts Senate plans a special session to discuss sexual misconduct allegations lodged against the husband of Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg.

The Senate is likely to vote Monday to authorize the appointment of an independent investigator whose focus likely would be on whether Rosenberg knew about Bryon Hefner's alleged behaviour , or if Hefner had any clout when it came to Senate matters.

Rosenberg has not been accused of wrongdoing. He expressed shock over the allegations and maintained Hefner exerted no influence on the Senate.

Rosenberg has promised to recuse himself from any matters related to the investigation but otherwise will continue to preside over the Senate.

Several men told The Boston Globe that Hefner sexually assaulted or harassed them.