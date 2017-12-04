The Latest: Texas officer killed serving warrant identified
SAN MARCOS, Texas — The Latest on a Central Texas police officer shot and killed while serving a warrant (all times local):
7 p.m.
Police have revealed the identity of an officer shot and killed while serving a warrant in Central Texas.
A statement issued by San Marcos, Texas, officials said 58-year-old Officer Kenneth Copeland died Monday afternoon after being shot multiple times by a suspect while Copeland was serving a warrant.
The statement says Copeland was wearing a protective vest at the time of the shooting.
At a news conference, Police Chief Chase Stapp said Copeland had been with the department for 19 years.
Stapp said the suspect, who also had at least one gunshot wound, surrendered after a brief standoff and was taken to a hospital. Stapp said it was unclear if the wound was self-inflicted or inflicted by police gunfire.
5:30 p.m.
A Texas police officer has died after being shot multiple times by a suspect while serving a warrant.
A San Marcos city official said the officer, who has not been named, died Monday afternoon following the altercation in San Marcos, about 30 miles
According to the release, the officer was serving the warrant with other officers and was wearing a protective vest. He died from his injuries about 3:50 p.m. after being transported to the Central Texas Medical Center.