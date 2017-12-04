The Latest: White House 'not surprised' by travel ban ruling
WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Trump administration's travel ban against residents of six mostly Muslim countries (all times local):
6:05 p.m.
The White House says it is "not surprised" by the Supreme Court's decision allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce its travel ban on people hailing from six mostly Muslim countries.
White House spokesman Hogan Gidley tells reporters aboard Air Force One that the White House is "not surprised by today's Supreme Court decision permitting immediate enforcement of the President's proclamation limiting travel from countries presenting heightened risks of terrorism."
He says the latest version of the ban is "lawful and essential to protecting our homeland"

5:45 p.m.
President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is applauding the Supreme Court's decision Monday allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.
The campaign's Executive Director Michael Glassner says in a statement that Trump's immigration policies "have always been about one thing: keeping Americans safe from people who seek to do us harm and attack our freedoms."
He says, "All Americans should take heart that President Trump is fully committed to Making America Safe Again, and will continue the fight to ensure their safety no matter what."
The court's decision is not a final ruling on the travel ban, but the action indicates the high court might eventually approve it.
4:18 p.m.
The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.
The justices say in an order Monday that the policy can take full effect even as legal challenges against it make their way through the courts.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor would have left the lower court orders in place..