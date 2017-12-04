Trial delayed for man who tried to get Trump's tax returns

BATON ROUGE, La. — A federal trial has been postponed for a Louisiana private investigator accused of trying to illegally obtain Donald Trump's tax returns during last year's presidential campaign.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday for Jordan Hamlett's federal trial, but a filing from the court says it must be rescheduled due to an "unforeseen conflict with the court." A new trial date wasn't immediately set.

The 32-year-old Lafayette resident is charged with misusing a Social Security number while trying unsuccessfully to access Trump's tax information through a security weakness in a U.S. Department of Education financial aid website .

Hamlett's attorney says he didn't have "intent to deceive" -- a key element of the charge.