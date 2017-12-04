UConn changes speaker rules after conservative speech ruckus

STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut has issued new guidelines for speakers and campus events after an altercation at a speech by a conservative commentator titled "It's OK To Be White."

UConn President Susan Herbst said Monday in a campus-wide email that events or other programming will not be allowed if the school determines the individual involved represents a "danger to our community."

Herbst says speaker Lucian Wintrich had no criminal history, but UConn was "disturbed" to learn that an individual who travelled with him has at least one arrest for a "violent offence ."

A young woman appeared to take paperwork off the lectern during Wintrich's speech last Tuesday. Cellphone videos showed Wintrich grabbing her. Police charged him with breach of peace.