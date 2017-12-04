UN, France to hold international meeting to support Lebanon

PARIS — Lebanon's prime minister and top world diplomats are expected to gather in Paris this week to show international support for Lebanon amid regional jockeying over its political future.

A French official said that Friday's meeting will be co-chaired by the United Nations and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, aiming at "reiterating the international community's commitment to supporting Lebanon's stability, integrity and security" and to encourage co-operation among rival Lebanese factions.

The official, who was not authorized to be publicly named, said Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri will attend. A guest list was not released, but the meeting comes when U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is scheduled to be in Paris.