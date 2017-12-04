US to resume interviews for nonimmigrant visas across Russia

MOSCOW — The U.S. Embassy in Moscow says consulates in several Russian cities will resume interviews for nonimmigrant visas, more than three months after they were suspended amid a U.S.-Russian diplomatic tug of war.

The embassy said Monday that the U.S. consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, and Vladivostok will begin to offer limited interviews for nonimmigrant visas starting Dec. 11. In August, the U.S. suspended issuing nonimmigrant visas in Moscow for a week and stopped issuing visas at its consulates elsewhere in Russia.