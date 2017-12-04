Video of SC police shooting won't be released immediately

YORK, S.C. — Authorities say there is body camera footage of a police officer fatally shooting a man in South Carolina, but it won't be released pending an investigation.

The York County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the deputy who fired his gun as Gary Pence, who has worked at the agency for just over a year.

Sheriff's spokesman Trent Faris said last week that Pence was responding to a domestic disturbance call early Friday when the shooting happened.

The York County Coroner's Office said 35-year-old Trent Fondren died at the scene.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting and said it will not yet release Pence's body camera video.