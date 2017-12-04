Zimbabwe's president swears in first post-Mugabe cabinet

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe's president has sworn in a new cabinet that includes ruling party loyalists as well as figures in the military, whose takeover helped oust former leader Robert Mugabe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said after the ceremony Monday that a priority is to revive Zimbabwe's battered economy.

Among the new cabinet members are Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo, the foreign minister, and Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, the agriculture minister. Mnangagwa dropped several initial appointees because of a requirement that most ministers should be members of parliament. The rule did not apply to the two military officers.