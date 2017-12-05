1 avoids Confederate toppling felony; other cases ongoing
DURHAM, N.C. — A protester accused of helping tear down a North Carolina Confederate statue has struck a deal to avoid a felony charge, while other defendants had their cases continued.
Durham County Judge James T. Hill said Tuesday he would allow a deferred prosecution deal for Ngoc Loan Tran on several
Tran was among a dozen charged with felony and
Eight demonstrators had cases continued until January 11. Charges were previously dropped against three others.