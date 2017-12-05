2 rescued, 2 missing after fishing boat sinks off Nantucket

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Authorities say a search is underway for two people who are still missing after a fishing boat sank off Massachusetts.

The Coast Guard received a distress call from the 69-foot Misty Blue around 6 p.m. Monday. A nearby fishing boat rescued two of the four crewmembers — the captain and a crewman — and brought them to a Coast Guard vessel, but two remained missing Tuesday off Nantucket.

Atlantic Cape Fisheries, the owner of the vessel, identified the two missing crewmembers as 44-year-old Michael Roberts and 32-year-old Jonathan Saraiva.

Robert's wife, Tammy, says Roberts doesn't know how to swim. She says the captain reported seeing Roberts in the galley putting on a life jacket just before the sinking.