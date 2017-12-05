News / World

6 hospitalized after Connecticut school bus crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Police say six students were taken to a hospital with apparently minor injuries after their school bus was involved in a crash with a minivan in Connecticut.

The crash occurred in South Windsor at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputy Police Chief Scott Custer says of the six students taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford, only one had a visible injury — a minor cut.

The bus was taking students from Hartford to South Windsor.

The ages of the children were not immediately disclosed.

The crash remains under investigation.

