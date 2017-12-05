Afghan agency reports killing of scores of al-Qaida figures

KABUL — The Afghan intelligence agency says scores of al-Qaida figures, including senior leader Omar Khetab, have been killed in joint operations with coalition forces in the country's eastern and southern provinces.

The National Directorate of Security said in a statement on Tuesday that about 80 members of the terror network were killed and 27 others arrested in the operations, which also destroyed five al-Qaida bases in the southern province of Zabul, as well as eastern Ghazni and Paktia provinces.

The statement describes Khetab as the second in command for al-Qaeda's branch known as the Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent, which is seeks to fight the governments of Pakistan, India, Myanmar and Bangladesh in order to establish an Islamic state.