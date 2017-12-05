Alaska boy finds gun in nightstand, fatally shoots himself

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A 5-year-old Anchorage, Alaska, boy died after finding a gun and shooting himself.

Anchorage police say Christian Johnnson died Tuesday.

Police shortly before 12:30 a.m. took a call on the shooting at a home in east Anchorage.

Police say the boy found a gun inside the drawer of a bedroom nightstand.

The case has been referred to the Anchorage district attorney's office for possible charges.