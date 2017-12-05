AP Interview: Top Russian lawmaker wonders why Flynn lied

BERLIN — A senior Russian lawmaker says he can't understand why President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn failed to immediately reveal the truth about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

Flynn last week pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his December 2016 conversations with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak. Prosecutors said he is now co-operating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Konstantin Kosachev, head of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian parliament's upper house, told The Associated Press Tuesday that Flynn's contacts with Kislyak were "completely proper," adding that "I can't understand why he didn't tell the whole truth from the very beginning."