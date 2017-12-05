AP names Brad Foss as its new global business editor

NEW YORK — Brad Foss, a former reporter and deputy business editor at The Associated Press, has been named the co-operative's global business editor.

In his new role, Foss will guide AP's coverage of business, industry and finance around the world and in all media formats. His appointment was announced Tuesday by Sarah Nordgren, AP's deputy managing editor for business, sports, entertainment, and health and science.

"Brad is the perfect journalist for this position," Nordgren said. "He has the expertise and drive to lead our business coverage at a particularly important time on issues of economy, technology and beyond, across the globe."

Foss has driven change in several leadership roles in AP's business news department during the past decade. He played key roles in expanding financial news coverage out of states and statehouses, created a real-time economic data product and launched AP's automated journalism initiative.

Along the way, Foss has guided in-depth reporting projects on the financial crisis and the Great Recession, wealth inequality and the effects of technology on the workplace. The business news department has been a leader in digital experimentation and has won numerous awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers during his tenure as a leader in the department.

From 2001 through 2006, Foss was AP's national energy and transportation reporter, covering Enron's collapse, airline industry upheaval after 9-11 and the effects of Hurricane Katrina on oil and gas markets.

Before joining AP in 1999, Foss, 45, was a science and medical writer at the University of California, San Francisco, and a reporter and editor at The Mill Valley Herald in Northern California.

A native of Roslyn, New York, Foss earned a bachelor's in anthropology from Lehigh University and a master's in journalism from Columbia University. He serves on the board of SABEW.

