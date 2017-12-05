Appeals court to hear case of Russian Taliban fighter

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court is set to hear a second round of arguments in the case of a former Russian military officer who received a life sentence for leading a 2009 Taliban attack on U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Lawyers for Irek Hamidullin say he should have been treated as a prisoner of war and shielded from prosecution. However, prosecutors say fighters aligned with the Taliban don't qualify for lawful-combatant status.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in Hamidullin's appeal last December but later scheduled a second hearing after one of the judges announced he was stepping down to serve as Baltimore's city solicitor.

The court will hear additional arguments Tuesday.