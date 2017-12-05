Argentine group IDs 126th person stolen as baby

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — An Argentine human rights group says DNA tests have determined the identity of another person taken from parents by the country's former dictatorship, bringing the number of such cases to 126.

The Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo rights group said Tuesday that she's the biological daughter of Violeta Graciela Ortolani and Edgardo Roberto Garnier.

Former military and police figures kidnapped Ortolani when she was pregnant in 1976 in the Argentine city of La Plata. Garnier was kidnapped in 1977.

Human rights group estimate that more than 30,000 people were jailed, tortured and killed or forcibly disappeared during the brutal 1976-1983 dictatorship.