At conference, Nevada highlights tourism beyond Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Nevada is highlighting its statewide tourism industry, not only the world-famous attractions of Las Vegas, before business representatives from around the globe.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval on Tuesday addressed the dozens of tourism industry representatives gathered in Las Vegas for the 2017 Governor's Global Tourism Summit.

He told attendees of the two-day conference that the state's tourism industry in 2016 was on pace with pre-recession rates, with increases in spending, employment and travel-generated tax revenue. He says direct travel spending increased by 2.2 per cent last year.

Tourism is the backbone of Nevada's economy. It accounts for almost one-third of the state's general fund tax revenue.