Baltimore drops more cases due to alleged police misconduct

Baltimore prosecutors say the number of criminal cases dropped due to allegations of police misconduct continues to rise.

The alleged misconduct includes body camera videos that appear to show officers planting evidence and a federal indictment of eight officers on racketeering and fraud charges.

News outlets report a Monday statement from State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's office says a total of 125 cases relying on the indicted officers' testimony will be dropped. Prosecutors also said they have dropped or will drop more than 200 cases linked to officers involved in the body-camera incidents if more time isn't granted for additional investigation.