Brazilian mayor's popularity drops sharply
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — The mayor of South America's largest city has seen his approval rating drop precipitously in the last month, delivering a sharp blow to his presidential ambitions.
A poll by Datafolha indicates that 39
Doria has appeared to be positioning himself as a presidential hopeful who can save Brazil from a seemingly bottomless pit of graft scandals, even while insisting he isn't running as a candidate for the right-leaning Brazilian Social Democracy Party in 2018 elections.
Datafolha interviewed 1,085 people between Nov.28 and 30 and said the poll had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.