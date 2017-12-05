Brazilian mayor's popularity drops sharply

SAO PAULO — The mayor of South America's largest city has seen his approval rating drop precipitously in the last month, delivering a sharp blow to his presidential ambitions.

A poll by Datafolha indicates that 39 per cent of those surveyed thought Sao Paulo Mayor Joao Doria was "bad or terrible," up from 26 per cent in October. The approval rating for his administration fell three points to 29 per cent .

Doria has appeared to be positioning himself as a presidential hopeful who can save Brazil from a seemingly bottomless pit of graft scandals, even while insisting he isn't running as a candidate for the right-leaning Brazilian Social Democracy Party in 2018 elections.