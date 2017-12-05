Convicted mobster's family scores $6M in NJ Transit dispute

NEWARK, N.J. — The family of a convicted New Jersey mobster has received more than $6 million in a land dispute with New Jersey Transit.

A court filing shows the agency reached a settlement in August for $6.13 million.

The small parcel of land near the Lincoln Tunnel was to be part of a rail tunnel project under the Hudson River that was cancelled in 2010 by Gov. Chris Christie.

NJ Transit acquired the land by condemnation for about $1.6 million, but the Franco family went to court and in 2012 a jury awarded the family $8 million. An appeals court overturned that and ordered a new trial.

Franco pleaded guilty to racketeering and was sentenced to a year in prison in 2014.