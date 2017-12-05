County officials want sheriff fired over lewd photos, texts

PARIS, Maine — Members of a Maine county commission are seeking the removal of a sheriff who admitted sending a sexually explicit photo of him in uniform in his office.

The Sun Journal reports the Oxford County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to file a complaint asking Republican Gov. Paul LePage to remove Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant.

It says a three-week investigation showed Gallant sent a photograph in which his genitals were exposed to a female employee of another law enforcement agency.

The complaint stated Gallant sent text messages to a subordinate officer and his female companion containing indecent photographs of himself and soliciting sex acts and nude pictures.