Couple charged in girl's death denied access to living child

DALLAS — A judge has ruled that a suburban Dallas couple facing charges after the death of their adopted 3-year-old daughter may not have any contact with their 3-year-old biological daughter.

District Judge Cheryl Lee Shannon issued the ruling Tuesday after two days of testimony in the case.

Wesley Mathews is charged with first-degree felony injury to a child in the death of Sherin Mathews, who was adopted from India. His wife is charged with child endangerment or abandonment relating to the death.